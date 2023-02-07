Crane Towers Over Disney’s “it’s a small world” Amid Delayed Reopening

The much-awaited return of Disney’s most iconic rides will soon be here, with crews finishing up its refurbishment.

Though the Disney Parks are known for their thrilling attractions like Expedition Everest and Avatar – Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney is best known for its classic dark rides.

Attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh capture the essence of those films perfectly, providing a family-friendly experience that’s fun for all ages. Of course, the most famous and classic Disney ride has to be “it’s a small world.”

The ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, Disneyland Paris’ version of the ride has been closed for quite some time as it undergoes an extensive refurbishment. The ride closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris on November 29, 2021, and has remained closed since.

Work has continued for months on the outside and inside of the attraction, with a “Fall 2022” opening date set. However, this timeframe came and went with “it’s a small world” staying closed. The ride is now set to open this spring.

You can see some of the work being done down below:

Work continues at “it’s a small world”. A crane has appeared at the back of the attraction and a tent is set up above the fountain! (Translated)

Guests can still access the rest of Disneyland Paris as well as the Resort’s newest addition: Avengers Campus.

This Marvel-centric land at its Walt Disney Studios Park, featuring Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure. However, Guests are not rushing in swarms to experience this ride like we thought they might.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris this year?