Disney’s Classic Dark Ride Suffering Mysterious Technical Problems

Guests will notice the absence of one of Disney World’s most classic rides, which has been closed for two days in a row.

While Walt Disney World is home to dozens of iconic and classic attractions, few compare to the level of immersion, detail, and overall fun of the Haunted Mansion. The slow-moving dark ride is so popular that it can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

To put it simply, the Haunted Mansion is as classic as “it’s a small world” or an ice-cold Mickey bar.

However, the versions of Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris are noticeably different than the other three versions.

Unfortunately, this beloved attraction has been struggling recently at the Magic Kingdom, being unable to open for the second day in a row.

There’s no word on why the attraction is unable to open, but we hope it’s able to return soon. In the meantime, Guests can enjoy everything else there is to do in magic Kingdom, like riding the previously mentioned “it’s a small world” or Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland.

There’s also Tomorrowland which features Space Mountain and the PeopleMover. Of course, Tomorrowland is also about to welcome TRON Lightcycle/Run, a new roller coaster theme around Disney’s 2010 film Tron.

After waiting nearly six years, TRON Lightcycle/Run is set to open on April 4, 2023, at the Magic Kingdom, and we couldn’t be more excited. A copy of the version found in Shanghai Disney, this coaster is set to be thrilling, both visually and viscerally.

