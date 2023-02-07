Iconic Disney World Coaster Unable to Open Weeks Ahead of Closure

in Walt Disney World

We may need more than backstage passes.

Mouse Greets Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios
The morning is arguably the most crucial time Guests have when visiting any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. If Guests are able to make their way into Magic Kingdom early, they have a better chance of riding attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train or Space Mountain with a significantly lower wait time.

Of course, there are always pockets of “dead” time where Guests can snag a 15-minute wait for attractions Expedition Everest or DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Unfortunately for early risers, one of Disney’s faster attractions has been closed all morning.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has been non-operational since Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened Tuesday morning. There is no word on why it closed or when the attraction will open back up.

This temporary closure comes days before the ride’s extended refurbishment later in February.

The official closure will happen on February 20, 2023, with the coaster not reopening until the summer. This is quite a hefty closure for the ride, especially when considering it’s one of the most popular attractions in all of Walt Disney World.

Of course, Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios still have a lot to enjoy, like the spooky Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or Slinky Dog Dash in Toy Story Land. But by far, the most crowded areas of the Park will be found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Here, Guests can live out their own Star Wars adventure, encountering characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca as they explore the fictional planet of Batuu. The land features two incredible rides, those being Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World anytime soon?

