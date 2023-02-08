Disney Attraction Returning to Park After Months-Long Closure

After being shut down for months, one divisive Disney ride is finally making a grand return on the West Coast.

One of the most unique rides at the Resort has to be Grizzly River Run. This water raft ride takes Guests on a thrilling adventure, one that will surely leave them soaked. The ride is very similar to that of Kali River Rapids, which can be found in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, but most would call Grizzly River Run a much better experience overall.

Kali River Rapids is quite short, leaving many Guests unimpressed with the ride, especially when considering the possibility that they could get completely soaked, affecting the rest of their day at Walt Disney World. Like most water-based rides and attractions, Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure back on January 9 for a routine refurbishment, with the only mention of a return date being “spring 2023.”

However, we finally know when the attraction will make its grand return at the Disneyland Resort.

When checking the official webpage for the ride, we noticed that Disney now states Grizzly River Run will be reopening on March 16, 2023, meaning we only have a few more weeks left of waiting.

Of course, there’s plenty else to do at Disneyland, especially at the Disney California Adventure Park. Avengers Campus, Disney’s Maarvel-themed land, can be found here, complete with exciting rides and attractions as well as close encounters with all of your favorite Marve icons like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Loki.

This land contains two great rides as well as some fantastic Ant-Man-themed snacks.

