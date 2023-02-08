Disney to Bring Back Old Favorites to Save Animation After Dismal 2022

Today has been full of big news out of the Walt Disney Company’s first quarterly earnings call of 2023. Notably it is also the first earnings call since Bob Iger returned as Walt Disney Company CEO. Iger replaced Bob Chapek in late 2022.

Walt Disney World resort, Disneyland resort, and other international Disney parks reported record revenue in the last three months of 2022. As inflation hits the country. Disney+ saw its first-ever subscriber decrease.

Iger announced a full restructuring of the Walt Disney Company in plans to cut 7000 jobs. Still, fans have something to look forward to.

In a shocking move, Iger announced sequels to Disney and Pixar animation franchises Frozen (2013), Toy Story (1995), and Zootopia (2016).

It’s unknown if the sequel to Frozen will relate to Frozen 2 (2019) or feature the original cast. The same can be said for the sequel to Toy Story, which has seen three sequels throughout the years and features controversial actor Tim Allen.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar films Strange World (2022) and Lightyear (2022) flopped at the box office after controversy about certain scenes. While many praised the LGBTQIA+ inclusion, both movies were added to Disney+ earlier than anticipated.

Interestingly, no sequel has been announced for one of Disney’s most popular recent movies, Encanto (2021). The musical film also had a lower box office turnout, but became the star of the show on Disney+.

No further details have been announced about the upcoming films from Walt Disney Studios and Pixar.

Inside the Magic will continue to report on news out of The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call. Follow along with us to learn more about the upcoming sequels.

Are you excited about the upcoming sequels to Frozen (2013), Toy Story (1995), and Zootopia (2016)? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.