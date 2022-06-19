Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Given “Severe Sex/Nudity” Warning for Same-Sex Scene

Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) has been hit with online backlash from audiences over a same-sex couple sharing a kiss in the movie. Now, the film has been given a “Severe Sex/Nudity” warning by moviegoers.

Lightyear is the latest victim of “review bombing,” a new craze in which a movie that audiences and the general public deem “controversial” or “political” receives a drastic amount of one-star ratings.

The brand new series on Disney+, Ms. Marvel, was the previous review bombed victim from Disney after viewers gave the show a one-star rating, reportedly due to the main character’s Muslim faith and more.

Now, Pixar finds itself in the review bombed hole with its Toy Story (1995) spinoff after a scene of two women sharing a kiss is featured in the final film, resulting in the new Disney movie being banned in 14 countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Fans have now noticed that Lightyear has been labeled as “Severe” on IMDb’s Parents Guide:

How tf is there severe nudity in Lightyear?! Y’all are reaching with that gay kiss scene… pic.twitter.com/y46seLBEx4 — Introverted Robot is SIMPING OVER BCS SEASON 6 (@IntrovertedRob2) June 16, 2022

At the time of writing, Lightyear sits at a 5.3/10 IMDb rating, with 42.7% of over 19,000 users’ ratings listing the movie as a one-star, leading to over 300 users stating that there’s “severe” sex and nudity present in the film.

In contrast, Martin Scorsese’s XXX The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) film has been labeled “Severe” on IMDb’s Sex & Nudity content rating. Lightyear doesn’t come close to anything of any sort near The Wolf of Wall Street and shouldn’t be deemed the same for adult content.

Nearly 8,000 of the total reviews list Lightyear as only being worthy of one-star. The second most review rating falls on five stars, with only 2,700 users reviewing the new movie this high.

Nonetheless, Pixar’s latest feature film is demolishing the box office and breaking animated movie records.

While not every Pixar fan is thrilled to see the new movie, Lightyear is proving to be one of the most profitable hits to come out of Emeryville, California, in a long while.

More about Lightyear

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Joining Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which allowed us to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”’

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for The Batman (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY for the original score in Up (2009). His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Cars 2 (2011), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), and Incredibles 2 (2018) among others.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and directed by Angus MacLane.

