Controversial ‘Lightyear’ Trumps Box Office, Pixar Can’t Be Canceled

Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) has been embroiled in controversies following the addition of a same-sex couple being featured in the movie, but that isn’t stopping this new Disney classic from destroying the box office.

Pixar’s Lightyear follows the chronicles of the fictitious man that inspired the Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen/Chris Evans) toy that Andy receives at the start of Toy Story (1995).

Being branded as the Star Wars of the Toy Story universe, Lightyear is dishing up everything that science fiction and Pixar fans could dream of.

Now, Lightyear is solidifying itself as a box-office beast with its historic earnings over Father’s Day weekend:

Pixar’s #Lightyear earned $85.6M in the film’s worldwide box office opening weekend. It is biggest opening for an animated film since ‘Frozen 2’.

Lightyear has become the highest-grossing animated film over its opening weekend in box office history, with The Incredibles 2 (2018) and Frozen 2 (2019) previously holding the title.

In the wake of so many online controversies and backlash, Pixar has benefitted from the boost of press coverage. While the movie has unfortunately been “review bombed” after audiences gave the film a one-star rating for the inclusion of a same-sex couple sharing a kiss on screen, it’s clear that droves of movie-goers are rushing to see this new Toy Story spinoff.

With Lightyear earning a reported $51 million at domestic theaters, it’s clear that Pixar fans and more are ready for the next chapter in animation’s long book of fascinating stories.

More about Lightyear

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which allowed us to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”’

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for The Batman (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY for the original score in Up (2009). His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Cars 2 (2011), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), and Incredibles 2 (2018) among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot).

Are you excited to watch Lightyear? Comment below!