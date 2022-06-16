“Pixar Should Be Embarrassed,” Disney Offends ‘Lightyear’ Fans With HUGE Oversight

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) has been embroiled with online backlash over same-sex kissing scenes in the movie, but now fans are losing it over a new promotional piece of the Toy Story (1995) spinoff.

Some Disney fans won’t be able to watch the most anticipated Pixar movie, Lightyear (2022), in some theaters due to a same-sex kissing scene occurring in the film, resulting in the ban of the Toy Story feature in over 10 Middle Eastern countries.

Following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Disney has had yet another feature film banned throughout the Middle East due to the inclusion of same-sex narratives or scenes in their movies.

After Pixar employees wrote an open letter to The Walt Disney Company amidst the “Don’t Say Gay” Florida State Bill controversies that expressed their disappointment in the company’s diversity and representation of its employees, Pixar was reportedly able to add back a cut scene of Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and her significant sharing a kiss in the Toy Story (1995) spinoff.

The scene has been added back in, but viewers have “review bombed” Lightyear on IMDb with thousands of 1-star ratings, marking yet another instance where audiences are boycotting Disney over various narratives.

Nonetheless, Pixar Animation Studios is moving forward and releasing new promotional art for the movie, including a controversial drawing of Andy at the theater watching the film with his beloved toys:

New official #Lightyear promo art featuring Andy watching the film.

The simple, innocent marketing material shows a young Andy enjoying the Star Wars of his universe.

But, fans aren’t taking lightly the fact that this photo breaks Disney canon by having the toys see Buzz before Toy Story, as well as Andy, taking up three seats:

This breaks the timeline of the TS saga, the toys don’t know Buzz when he appears in the first movie, and Andy didn’t have the aliens yet. Pixar should be EMBARRASSED for this oversight. This totally breaks the realistic immersion and ruins every movie for me. SAD!

Another fan writes:

If he brought the toys to the movie then they wouldn’t have been surprised by Buzz’s arrival in the first one. Come on now

One fan points out:

If I came to a packed theater, wanting to see this movie, and some kid just bought the last 2 seats for HIS TOYS???? I’d be livid lol

While some aren’t thinking twice about the photo, fans notice the “oversight” of Disney’s new marketing campaign for Lightyear.

Lightyear currently has an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the majority of reviews online are loving the Angus MacLane feature film!

More about Lightyear

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for The Batman (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY for the original score in Up (2009). His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Cars 2 (2011), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), and Incredibles 2 (2018) among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot).

Are you excited to watch Lightyear?