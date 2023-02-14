Universal One-Ups Disney World, Vows to Pay Employees Far Better

Universal has once again one-upped “The Mouse,” revealing its exciting plan to start handing out more cash to employees.

Universal has just revealed that the starting wage for all team members will be raised to $17 an hour.

This news was confirmed in an email from Karen Irwin, who serves as President & Chief Operating Officer for the Universal Orlando Resort. A portion of the announcement can be read below.

“To that end, effective June 4, 2023, we are not only increasing our starting base rate to $17 per hour, but we are increasing many of our starting rates across the business. In addition, many Team Members will receive an increase based on the new rates and their time with the company. More details about how this individually impacts Team Members will be shared in the coming weeks.

Wages are just one part of Team Member satisfaction and because of your direct feedback, we have also elevated our 401K match and tuition reimbursement programs, added compassion leave, doubled our parental leave, enhanced family planning benefits, launched the new applause recognition program, and changed Team Member comp ticket availability from block-out calendar to capacity managed based on park attendance.”

This move is especially interesting when looking at the issues Walt Disney World Cast Members have faced in regard to trying to secure a higher base pay per hour. Disney has been fighting with the union representing Cast Members for months, with a resolution yet to be made.

Theme park employees like the ones found at both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World are crucial to the vibe, presentation, and overall experience of said theme parks. Universal Team Members at both Universal Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventure help make the Resort special, and it makes sense that Universal would want to pay these important employees more.

At the time of publishing this article, Walt Disney World Cast Members start out at $15 an hour. Union negotiations are expected to continue later in February.

