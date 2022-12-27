Disney Negotiations Not Dead, Union Pushing For Higher Wages

Union negations are still happening.

For months, Local 737, a union representing Orlando area hotel and restaurant workers, has been pushing for higher minimum wages for employees of the Walt Disney World Resort.

We’ve reported extensively on these union negotiations happening at Walt Disney World Resort this year. UNITE HERE Local 737 revealed that negotiations with the Walt Disney World Resort, which were delayed due to Hurricane Ian, had been unsuccessful.

According to the union, Walt Disney World Resort has only offered Disney Cast Members a $1 raise. Because of this, the union planned a protest for November 30.

Ten thousand members voted to support the Union’s original contract proposal, which demanded at least a $5 per hour pay increase for all workers within the next three years. The Walt Disney Company has refused to comply with the Union’s proposed contracts.

Now, Local 373 has shared an update on the situation, with negotiations resuming in January. The union wrote, “At Disney, all 6 Unions return to the bargaining table on January 9 and 10“. They continued, “Disney to present us with their best offer when we meet next in January.”

The union revealed this on its Facebook page a few days ago.

“In early December, we asked Disney to present us with their best offer when we meet next in January. As soon as we have a new contract offer from Disney, we will share it with the members,” said the union further in the post. “The cost of living and our struggles with our employers has made 2022 a difficult year. But when we stick together, we can win!

Disney Park Cast Members in California faced similar struggles earlier this year. Workers United Local 50, a Disneyland Resort Union, shared that The Walt Disney Company planned to implement a strict new attendance policy that would negatively impact sick leave and personal time.

Many Disney Parks Cast Members were furious with the proposed change. “Can’t wait to see what happens with people with chronic illness getting fired for not having the sick hours. I can smell the lawsuits now,” one Cast Member said at the time.

We will continue to follow this development and update our story as more information becomes available.