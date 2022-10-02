Disney Clashes With Workers Union Over Proposed Pay Raise

Walt Disney World Resort butt head with Union workers last week in a contract negotiation meeting that was previously postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Local Workers 737, which represents Orlando Hotel and Restaurant workers, including Disney Cast Members, shared an update on Facebook:

“They offered to increase most workers’ pay by only $1 per hour every year for 5 years. The Company also offered additional increases for Housekeepers, Cooks and Dishwashers,” the Union wrote. “The Company said “No” to all of the Union’s other economic proposals regarding pension, health insurance, guaranteed 40 hours, premiums and other important issues.”

Ten thousand members voted to support the Union’s contract proposal, which demanded at least a $5 per hour pay increase for all workers within the next three years. Because The Walt Disney Company refused to comply with the Union’s proposed contracts, the current contract has been extended through October 31.

Walt Disney World Resort representatives will meet with Local 737 on October 10. “Negotiations will continue until we win what we deserve!” the Union wrote on Facebook.

Disney Cast Members in California faced similar struggles earlier this year. Workers United Local 50, a Disneyland Resort Union, shared that The Walt Disney Company planned to implement a strict new attendance policy that would negatively impact sick leave and personal time.

Many Disney Parks Cast Members were furious with the proposed change. “Can’t wait to see what happens with people with chronic illness getting fired for not having the sick hours. I can smell the lawsuits now,” one Cast Member said at the time.

Unfortunately for these Cast Members, a finalized version of the attendance policy was passed in June. This updated policy utilizes an “hours missed” metric instead of the typical points-based metric. Disneyland Resort Cast Members argue that this is more restrictive, and many expressed concern for their livelihoods.

Inside the Magic will report on any Walt Disney World Union negotiation updates.