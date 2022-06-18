Former Cast Member Exposes Scam at Disney Park, “Y’all Are Trash”

Cast Members are undoubtedly the heart of the Walt Disney Company. The unsung heroes of Disney Parks make sure everything works perfectly to provide Guests with the best experience possible, from attractions to entertainment, dining offerings, character interactions, shopping experiences, and more! Disney Parks would surely not be the same without the great effort made by every Cast Member.

However, not everything is magical while working for the Walt Disney Company, as a former Cast Member exposed in one of his TikTok videos.

Reider (@reiderrrr) posted a video telling his experience while working at Disney World during the summer of 2013 making “Mickey’s Magical Milkshakes,” adding that the experience at the quick-service location was not as cute as the name made it sound. They begin by saying the location handled two sizes, medium and large, which didn’t make sense to him considering there were only two sizes, eliminating the need for a “medium” size.

Regardless, he says that the large milkshake was about 16 ounces and the medium one, about 12 ounces, and adds that three weeks into the summer, the location ran out of large cups, making Reider think they would order more. However, he comments that he and other Cast Members were told to sell medium milkshakes and charge Guests the price of large ones, which Reider considered ridiculous. He says, “they are stealing four ounces of dairy-filled goodness from the working class. The Jefferson family saved up for four freaking years to bring little Jimmy to meet the Mouse, and they got thieved, hood winged, and bamboozled.”

Reider says he continued to charge Guests with medium size prices until they took the button out of the computers and that after that, he became what he considered a daytime vigilante, trying to do his best while looking around his shoulder and trying to give out free ice cream whenever a manager wasn’t looking. He says he often was “so afraid the Mouse was gonna bring me into a bathroom stall and just let me have it” for doing this, living for a whole summer in terror that he was going to get caught, but he didn’t. Reider says he gave out hundreds of dollars of free ice cream to the kids “cause I’m for the people,” he added.

“Raise up Disney World, y’all are trash,” he says before ending his video.

Warning: Strong language is used in this video; viewer discretion is advised.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Wait for the Mickey impression and tell me if it’s good

@reiderrrr Wait for the Mickey impression and tell me if it’s good ♬ original sound – Reider

