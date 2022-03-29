Disney Guest Outraged Over Parade Float

After well over a year of Guests expecting Disney Parks to bring back entertainment offerings, both Festival of Fantasy Parade and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire returned to the Most Magical Place on Earth as celebrations for the 50th anniversary continue.

Though many Guests were excited to see these offerings back in the Parks, some were unhappy with the changes that came with them, such as numerous cuts to the number of dancers and performers involved in the parade, the Brave float being removed, and the “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” reference being cut from the show. This last change is likely due to a lot of the ongoing changes we are seeing with the Song of the South IP at Walt Disney World, as we know Splash Mountain will be rethemed to Princess and the Frog in the future.

If all sorts of opinions have surfaced since the parade resumed operations, one recent video showed an angle not too many Guests think of when enjoying the experience.

Sylvia (@sylvia_rose16) posted a video on her Twitter, where viewers can hear the reaction of a Guest who had not seen the parade before. As she sees the parade approaching, the woman in question quickly yells, outraged, “Wait a minute. Mickey makes his woman walk? Minnie should be in the float! I don’t like it.” Another Guest turns around and, laughing, agrees with the woman, who says, “I’m writing a letter”.

Most responses took this comment with humor, saying the letter would surely be written in all caps. While there is no information on whether the woman wrote the letter or not, her opinion on the parade was heard by thousands of people. It seems that this change has been made due to social distancing.

Disney World describes the parade as:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

