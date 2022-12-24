With the official opening date closer each day, get ready for the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood with everything we know!

Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the grand opening of perhaps the most ambitious themed land ever at the Southern California theme park, Super Nintendo World. This highly immersive new land will bring Guests into the world of the Mario Bros. franchise to live their own adventures with interactive activities, a state-of-the-art new attraction using VR technology, themed dining and shopping locations, character interactions, and so much more.

The land will surely be home to many pleasant surprises for both longtime fans of the Mario Bros. franchise and fans who are just discovering the adventures of the iconic character that has been on top of the videogame industry for nearly 40 years.

As if that wasn’t enough, Mario will soon take a warp pipe and jump onto the big screen with an all-new movie created by Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination — the animation studio behind Despicable Me, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, The Grinch, and more — and starring Chris Pratt (Mario), Jack Black (Bowser), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), and Khary Payton (Penguin King) among other stars.

The premiere of this new film on April 7, 2023, could also bring a whole new wave of fans eager to explore the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad, and all the beloved characters from the Mario Bros. franchise, making the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023 even more exciting.

Join us as we power up for the highly anticipated opening of this new land at Universal Studios Hollywood with everything we know so far.