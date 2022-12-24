With the official opening date closer each day, get ready for the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood with everything we know!
Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the grand opening of perhaps the most ambitious themed land ever at the Southern California theme park, Super Nintendo World. This highly immersive new land will bring Guests into the world of the Mario Bros. franchise to live their own adventures with interactive activities, a state-of-the-art new attraction using VR technology, themed dining and shopping locations, character interactions, and so much more.
The land will surely be home to many pleasant surprises for both longtime fans of the Mario Bros. franchise and fans who are just discovering the adventures of the iconic character that has been on top of the videogame industry for nearly 40 years.
As if that wasn’t enough, Mario will soon take a warp pipe and jump onto the big screen with an all-new movie created by Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination — the animation studio behind Despicable Me, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, The Grinch, and more — and starring Chris Pratt (Mario), Jack Black (Bowser), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), and Khary Payton (Penguin King) among other stars.
The premiere of this new film on April 7, 2023, could also bring a whole new wave of fans eager to explore the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad, and all the beloved characters from the Mario Bros. franchise, making the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023 even more exciting.
Join us as we power up for the highly anticipated opening of this new land at Universal Studios Hollywood with everything we know so far.
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Where is Super Nintendo World located?
Super Nintendo World is located in the Lower Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. The new immersive land will share the Lower Lot with some of the most thrilling and exciting attractions at the Southern California theme park, including Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Jurassic World – The Ride, and TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D.
Universal Studios Hollywood is located in Universal City, California, roughly 15 minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles and about 30 minutes away from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Universal Studios Hollywood’s address is 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.
Which Nintendo games will be represented in Super Nintendo World?
While fans of the Mario Bros. franchise will surely be overjoyed with the opening of Super Nintendo World, Nintendo fans might be disappointed to hear that no other franchise will have a presence in the new immersive land. The Mario Bros. will be the only Nintendo videogame to be represented in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
At least currently, Universal has not announced any plans to bring other Nintendo games, like Pokémon, to American theme parks. However, Universal Studios Japan is working to bring the Pokémon franchise to life in the Park. This could mean that Universal might also consider this addition for America in the future. Inside the Magic will keep you posted if Universal announces plans to bring more Nintendo games to their Parks.
Which rides will be at Super Nintendo World?
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will be home to an impressive, highly immersive, interactive new attraction using cutting-edge technology to bring Guests into a groundbreaking Mario Kart ride.
Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will allow Guests to experience Mario Kart like never before as they put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, collecting coins and throwing shells to win the Golden Cup.
This groundbreaking attraction will also take Guests on a tour inside Bowser’s iconic castle. The queue for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge passes through the hall of medallions and trophies to the prized Golden Cup, allowing Guests to get an eye on Bowser’s plan to defeat Team Mario as they prepare to face off on the track.
Will Super Nintendo World have stores and restaurants?
Yes! Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will be home to one store and one restaurant fully inspired by the Mario Bros. franchise.
Guests can step inside the Toad House to discover Toadstool Cafe. This location will allow Guests to indulge in fun, tasty dishes crafted by Chef Toad and enjoy the playful scenery of the Mushroom Kingdom from the windows.
And Guests will also be able to find the perfect souvenir at the 1-UP Factory store. The super-fun, themed store is the go-to location for all fans of the Mario Bros. franchise to find all sorts of items from the Mushroom Kingdom! From souvenirs to shirts and hoodies, hats, collectibles, and so much more, the 1-UP Factory store will surely level up your experience at Super Nintendo World.
In addition, Guests can stock up on all things Super Nintendo World at the dedicated store on CityWalk. This fully-themed store is accessible to all fans outside Universal Studios Hollywood’s gates.
Guests can also find exclusive Super Nintendo World merchandise, including collectibles, apparel, and more, at the Character Shop on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lower Lot and the Feature Presentation Store on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Upper Lot, near the Park’s entrance.
What can Guests do in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood?
In addition to racing in Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, enjoying a delicious meal at Toadstool Cafe, and leveling up with all their favorite goodies at the 1-Up Factory store, Guests can meet some of their favorite characters from the Mario Bros. franchise face to face.
Guests can meet Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, snap a photo together and tell them all about their adventures exploring Super Nintendo World. And this interactive experience can be further enhanced when Guests wear their Power-Up Band. These wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level-up the Guest experience within the land and enhance its many interactive elements.
Per Nintendo, the abilities of Power-Up Bands “include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land.” They will come in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase within Super Nintendo World, at the Character Shop on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lower Lot, and at the Feature Presentation Store on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Upper Lot
Power-Up Bands are not required to enter Super Nintendo World or engage in some interactive activities within the immersive land. However, if Guests want to enhance their experience and make the most out of their visit to Super Nintendo World, they might want to treat themselves to these all-new wearable gadgets.
Nintendo states the following regarding the interactive activities Guests can enjoy at Super Nintendo World:
Interactive Gameplay: Within the land, guests will become fully engulfed in an engaging world of real-life gameplay, including punching ? Blocks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD via the interactive binoculars employing augmented reality technology positioned within the land. Guests can beat the four Key Challenges and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp interactive activities to ultimately allow access to the culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr. These energetic, familiar and fun interactive games will further enhance the entire kinetic experience within the land and immerse guests into the unique world of Super Mario.
When does Super Nintendo World open at Universal Studios Hollywood?
Super Nintendo World officially opens its doors, welcoming all Guests on February 17, 2023.
While initial rumors were saying that Guests would be required to make virtual reservations to experience the land’s opening, Universal recently clarified that this would not be the case. Upon opening, Super Nintendo World will be available for all Guests, regardless of their ticket type, to access freely while the land’s capacity allows it.
However, if Super Nintendo World reaches its capacity, Guests will be required to use the Park’s reservation system to gain access to the land. These reservations will provide a return time and can be obtained through the Universal Studios Hollywood app once Guests have entered the Park or by visiting one of the reservation kiosks on the Park’s Lower Lot.
Nintendo at Universal Parks
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan
Universal Studios Japan is home to the first Super Nintendo World, which opened back in 2021. The Japan location of Super Nintendo World is home to two attractions; Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge — similar to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge opening at Universal Studios Hollywood — and Yoshi’s Adventure, described by Universal as follows:
Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that’s perfect for the whole family.
Like its counterpart at Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is also home to a restaurant, store, interactive experiences, and a character “Meet-Up.” In addition, Universal Studios Japan is bringing fan-favorite characters from Super Nintendo World on an all-new parade debuting in 2023.
Everything we know about Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando Resort
While Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, Nintendo fans in Orlando will have to wait a little longer to visit the new themed land, as its opening at Universal’s Epic Universe has been pushed back to 2025. Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe will be home to three attractions inspired by the Mario Bros. franchise. The Mario Kart ride (Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge) will be the anchor attraction of the land, followed by Yoshi’s Adventure (similar to the one at Universal Studios Japan) and a ride inspired by Donkey Kong.
You can read all about Universal’s game-changing plans for its “Disney killer” theme park by clicking here.
We can’t wait to cross the warp pipe and explore Super Nintendo World when it opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023.
Are you excited about the debut of Super Nintendo World? Will you visit Universal Studios Hollywood to visit the immersive land? Let us know in the comments below!