An all-new Super Nintendo World store is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk in preparation for the Park’s upcoming expansion.

Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) posted about this upcoming Mario Bros.-themed location on Twitter, commenting that Super Nintendo World would be coming soon to the Park’s CityWalk. However, the Park didn’t mention a possible opening date.

Coming soon to CityWalk ✨ pic.twitter.com/bVAIrCfXN0 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) September 1, 2022

While Universal’s tweet lacks information regarding this new experience, it is exciting to see more of Super Nintendo World arriving at Universal Studios Hollywood in preparation for the Park’s upcoming expansion.

There has been some discussion online regarding this announcement. While some fans are commenting this could be some sort of preview experience to the future Super Nintendo World expansion at the Park, the location will most likely be a store.

At this time, it is hard to tell if Super Nintendo World will be a temporary addition or a permanent location at Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk. However, the latter sounds like the most likely option to be taken by Universal, especially considering that Universal CityWalk is already home to The Universal Studio Store.

The Universal Studio Store allows Guests to purchase apparel, candy, souvenirs, toys, and collectibles from their favorite movie and pop culture characters from yesterday and today, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic Park, The Simpsons, Despicable Me and Minions, and so much more, even if they can’t enter the Park during their visit. Keeping that in mind, it would make sense to add a similar opportunity for fans of the Mario Bros. franchise with this Nintendo-themed store.

However, this is purely speculative at the time, as Universal Studios Hollywood has not released any official information regarding this new Super Nintendo World location. Inside the Magic will update you as more information is released.

More on Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is an exciting, highly immersive expansion coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. While the Park has not yet released an official opening date, the expansion continues to show significant progress every day, meaning Guests could step into Super Nintendo World and live their adventure soon!

The official Universal Studios Hollywood website describes this new video game world coming to life as follows:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™

Opening Early 2023

Unleash Your Power to Play!

Power up and immerse yourself with thrills the whole family can enjoy at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening early 2023. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining.

Guests visiting Univeral Studios Hollywood can gear up for the grand opening of Super Nintendo World with all kinds of exclusive apparel and collectibles at the Feature Presentation Store currently open in the Park’s Upper Lot.

Here’s what Universal has previously announced about the Super Nintendo Worlds being built all across the globe.

Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups, and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You will enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes, and villains. And it is coming to three Universal theme parks around the globe. The creative visionaries behind Nintendo's legendary worlds and characters are working together with the creative teams behind Universal's blockbuster theme Park attractions. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do so in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All of the adventure, fun and whimsy you experience through a screen will now be all around you – in breathtakingly authentic ways.

Universal Fans are also eager to see Universal’s Epic Universe open its doors in 2025. Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the United States and second globally, just behind the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing. It reportedly will house at least three significant intellectual properties: entries from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination (the makers of Despicable Me and the new The Grinch), however, that is currently speculative, and Nintendo, which will anchor the whole theme Park.

Are you excited to visit the new Super Nintendo World? Let us know in the comments below!