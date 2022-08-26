All-New Nintendo Experience Available at Universal Studios Hollywood For a Limited Time

Fans can enjoy an all-new and exclusive Nintendo experience at Universal Studios Hollywood for a limited time!

With Super Nintendo World currently in advanced development at Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests are eager to experience all the fun from the world of the Mario Bros. franchise. The new expansion is scheduled to open early next year and will welcome Guests with the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative, interactive areas, themed shopping, and dining.

While there is still no official opening date for this highly immersive expansion, Universal Studios Hollywood just announced an all-new Nintendo experience coming to the Park for a limited time!

This weekend, Guests visiting Universal CityWalk will be able to experience a fun Super Nintendo World-themed photo op and play some of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch-OLED before heading into a day of fun in the Los Angeles Park. Below is a video of this exclusive experience posted by Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios).

The @NintendoAmerica Switch Road Trip is on the move & this weekend, they’re at CityWalk! Stop by to experience our fun #SuperNintendoWorld themed photo opp & play some of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch–OLED Model before you head into the park for your best day in LA

The @NintendoAmerica Switch Road Trip is on the move & this weekend, they’re at CityWalk!🙌 Stop by to experience our fun #SuperNintendoWorld themed photo opp & play some of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch–OLED Model before you head into the park for your best day in LA💫 pic.twitter.com/oWUYZSZIDY — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) August 25, 2022

Fans of the Nintendo World can enjoy this experience on a first come, first served basis or book their access in advance through the official Nintendo website. You can click here to book your visit for this exclusive experience.

This exciting event started today and will continue through the weekend for the following hours, per Nintendo’s website:

Friday, August 26, from 11 am to 9 pm

Saturday, August 27, from 12 pm to 9 pm

Sunday, August 28, from 11 am to 9 pm

We strongly recommend our readers book their experience in advance to ensure their access to the experience and check the official Universal Studios Hollywood site and social media for any changes.

The official Nintendo website describes this event as follows:

Nintendo Switch Road Trip 2022 The Nintendo Switch™ Road Trip hits the road this summer to bring you and your family hands-on playtime with the latest member of the Nintendo Switch family, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model! Play demos of the latest games, including Nintendo Switch™ Sports, Mario Strikers™: Battle League, and Kirby™ and the Forgotten Land.

You can check out the Nintendo Switch Road Trip event site for more information by clicking here.

Will you attend the Nintendo Switch Road Trip 2022 this weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk? Let us know in the comments below!