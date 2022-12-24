Universal Studios Is Adding Another Franchise to Their Theme Parks

Universal Studios is debuting a brand-new parade during the spring of 2023.

This new parade will have an unlikely pairing of characters- Super Mario Brothers and Pokémon.

Universal Studios Hollywood in California has been gearing up to open their newest themed land- inspired by the Super Mario Brothers franchise.

However, Universal Studios Japan has had its Super Mario Land for quite some time.

Beginning in March of 2023, the theme park will add Pokémon to its new “NO LIMIT” Parade.

The Pokémon float will feature Pikachu, of course, as their main mascot.

Some of the other Pokémon that will be joining the parade are Bulbasaur (Grass-type) and Squirtle (Water-type) plush, held by performers, and an articulated Legendary Ho-Oh puppet.

Promotional art will be displayed all around the float, including a large animatronic Charizard (Fire-type) that breathes smoke and a Legendary Lugia puppet that is held up by performers.

There will also be a mounted Gengar (Ghost-type), Rowlette (Grass-type), and more.

Guests at the theme park can catch a glimpse of the new parade as it starts in the ‘New York’ area. Patrons wanting a better experience can purchase tickets to a prime viewing location for an additional cost.

Pre-Sales for this “Luxury space” will be on sale starting January 5, 2023.

Pokémon isn’t the only thing being added to this new parade. A new Mario Brothers themed float is being added as well. This float will feature Mario and Luigi, from Mario Kart.

A replica of Rainbow Road can be seen with Bowser, Peach, and other Mario Kart characters in hot pursuit of Mario.

The new “NO Limit” Parade, featuring Super Mario Brothers and Pokémon characters will be debuting at Universal Studios Japan March 1, 2023.

Have you ever been to Universal Studios Japan? Let us know in the comments.