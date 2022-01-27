Universal Publishes New Patents For Possible ‘Pokémon’ Attraction

In the everchanging world of theme park development, there is no telling what might be on the horizon.

Universal has been on the cutting edge of development over the past few years, just recently opening Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan and having construction underway at Universal Studios Hollywood. In addition, NBC Universal announced just this week that the Epic Universe– located in Orlando– will open in 2025.

With so much development going on, it should come as no surprise that Universal is looking for new and innovative ways to engage its Guests at all of its Parks.

First uncovered by Reporter Alicia Stella, Universal recently published patents that could be a gamechanger in interactivity within its Parks.

The patents are for an “Interactive Token System” and the description, courtesy of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, reads:

An interactive token system includes one or more interactive tokens, such as an interactive coin. The interactive token includes a display that displays one or more images. The interactive token may be releasably engaged with a slot disposed on a wearable device or an interactive token station. Once engaged, the wearable device or interactive token station is able to wirelessly communicate with the interactive token, receive information from the interactive token, display information relating to the interactive token, control actions of the interactive token, and/or use the interactive token as part of a game or trading interaction.

If this technology was to be developed, Universal Guests essentially could be immersed in a world unlike any other. Guests would wear a device that is able to wirelessly communicate with the interactive token, receive information, display information, and use the interactive token as part of a game or trading interaction.

Essentially, this device could allow Guests to take part in a game that could be played in a specific area of the Park, or across the entire Park. It would allow them to collect souvenir coins that could potentially be traded with other Guests, used to access special attractions, or even potentially be used to battle other Guests in an interactive game.

While Universal has not released any information on what branding this technology might be used for, the company is currently in the process of developing Super Nintendo World for the Epic Universe and an interesting partnership with the Pokémon Company was just formed recently.

Universal Studios Japan and Pokémon previously announced a new partnership that is going to “develop new interactive entertainment combining innovative technology and extraordinary creativity. The partnership is set to begin this year.

Per the official press release:

USJ LLC (headquarters: Konohana-ku, Osaka-shi / President and CEO: J.L. Bonnier) and The Pokémon Company (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo / President and CEO: Tsunekazu Ishihara) announced a new collaborative partnership between the two entertainment leaders. Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company will enter a long-term partnership to jointly explore groundbreaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022.

Could this technology potentially be a gateway to a Pokémon world or attraction at Universal? It certainly seems possible.

At this point, it should be noted that Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Beijing have not announced any official Pokémon experiences, but the partnerships taking place– both with Nintendo and Pokémon– certainly paint a picture that we could see attractions developed in the future.

More on the Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort confirmed that the Epic Universe is set to open in 2025. Once developed, the Epic Universe will be the largest Universal theme park in the world.

As of now, the only confirmed “world” within the Epic Universe in Super Nintendo World. There have been many more speculations, however, and it is believed that several more sections, including Universal Classic Monsters, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and DreamWorks Animation will all be included.

