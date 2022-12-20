Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) will soon be here, and based on everything we’ve seen so far, we’re certain it will collect a lot of coins at the global box office! But if you’ve missed all the news for the upcoming film, we have everything you need to know in one place…

Here we go!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Synopsis

Plot specifics are currently being kept under wraps, but fans of the video game series will have some idea as to what The Super Mario Bros. Movie is about, while the trailers have already given plenty away. In a nutshell, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) must save “Mushroom Kingdom” from the evil King Bowser (Jack Black).

As per the official website for the movie, here’s the description for the film:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailers

There are now two official trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Check out the first one below:

The first thing you’ll probably notice about The Super Mario Bros. Movie is just how stunning the animation is (it looks like the most expensive video game cutscene ever made). The second is how absolutely perfect Jack Black is as the villain Bowser!

Now here’s the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

If the first trailer didn’t convince you, we’ve no doubt that the second one has. The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like the perfect big-screen adaptation of the long-running video game franchise, and brings many signature aspects of those games to life in some pretty inventive ways.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has some pretty big names under its belt…

There’s Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Khary Payton (The Penguin King), and Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza in an undisclosed roles.

Not everyone is happy about the choice to cast Chris Pratt in the role of Mario, though. Many fans have expressed their outrage, while even fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tara Strong took to Twitter to share an image of herself and fellow voice actor Charles Martinet, who is best known for voicing Mario and Luigi in the long-running video game series.

Check out her tweet below:

“It should be Charles [Martinet].”

It should be Charles. pic.twitter.com/IeWoyAAHKj — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 6, 2022

However, in response to backlash (before the first trailer launched), Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri defended the casting of Chris Pratt. Here’s what Meledandri said at Barcelona’s CineEurope event earlier this year:

“Chris was cast because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions, and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say that I love his performance as Mario,” Meledandri said. He added that, as he has Italian American heritage, he could make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian Americans. “I think we’re gonna be just fine. Especially because [Pratt] he’s given such a strong performance.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release Date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on March 31, 2023 in the UK, on April 7, 2023 in North America, and on April 28, 2023 in Japan.

Are you excited for The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let us know in the comments down below!