Universal Called Out For “Stealing” Disney’s Iconic Idea

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World have been long-term rivals with Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Both Disney and Universal have been known to copy each other. This could be true for one of the newest merchandise additions at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The rivaling theme parks have some fascinating merchandise options.

At Walt Disney World, one of the most popular merch items is lightsabers. In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, Guests can create their own personalized lightsabers. Disney’s website describes the experience as follows:

“Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order! Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

Guests pick out their crystal and the parts required to assemble their lightsaber. This hands-on experience costs $249.99, not including extra accessories.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Hollywood have some nifty Park gear as well. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Flordia and California offers some magical items for Guests to purchase. Guests can buy interactive wands for $63.00 at Olivander’s Wand Shop.

Harry Potter lovers can cast spells throughout Universal’s designated wizarding areas. Interactive wands will collaborate with select objects, which can be found on the Interactive Map.

With Super Nintendo World coming to the United States, new merchandise is coming, too.

New headgear has already made its way to Universal Hollywood. A TikTok Video gave fans a first look at some of the Nintendo accessories. Check out the video out below.

The Grinch kicked my headband and then called us wretched little girls… it was awesome

In the video, user @phylofthepast films the new headbands, including some that look very similar to Mickey Mouse ears at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Users gave very mixed reactions in the comments. Some expressed excitement for the head accessories, particularly the Minion headband. Other users responded with backlash for copying Disney’s Mickey Mouse ears. User @Hoodikat ANIMALJAM wrote, “yeah but then they look like disney’s ears.. meh gotta get more creative.”

