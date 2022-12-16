Universal Studios Hollywood just announced a series of exclusive preview events ahead of the long-awaited opening of Super Nintendo World.

Fans of the Super Mario Bros. franchise rejoice; Super Nintendo World is almost here! Universal Studios Hollywood recently announced that the all-new immersive land inspired by the iconic videogame franchise would open its doors to welcome Guests on February 17, 2023, allowing fans to live a fantastic adventure with a breathtaking VR attraction, shopping and dining locations, and character interactions, but there’s more!

Universal just announced that Super Nintendo World would host a series of exclusive preview events two weeks ahead of the long-awaited land’s official opening date!

Per Universal Studios Hollywood, Pass Members are invited to be among the first to experience the brand-new Super Nintendo World before the official grand opening, exploring the incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking attraction, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with interactive areas across the land.

These exclusive events will take place on select dates from January 29 through February 11, 2023, and advance online reservations are required to enter this preview.

Per Universal, these exclusive events will provide the following offerings:

Access to the Park during regular operating Park hours (for Pass Members who may be blacked out on event dates)

Opportunity to preview SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ before our official grand opening to the general public

Access to ride Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

Explore the world of Super Mario™ and enjoy interactive play

Access to select retail and food and beverage locations within SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™

Reservations for this Pass Member exclusive event are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re a Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member, you should hurry if you want to experience Super Nintendo World before anyone else.

Reservations will open on Universal Studios Hollywood’s website starting January 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

As of this article’s publishing, Universal Studios Hollywood has not clarified if Guests will require a reservation to enter the immersive land once it officially opens its doors on February 17, 2023. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

