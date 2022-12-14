Super Nintendo World Opening Date Announced at Universal Studios Hollywood

The time has (almost) come!

We have been waiting for what seems like forever to finally figure out when Super Nintendo World would open at Universal Studios Hollywood. Above is a picture of the exciting land at Universal Studios Japan.

Now, we finally have an official opening date. Super Nintendo World will open on February 17, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood! This was confirmed mere minutes ago.

This all-new, dynamic land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will feature the groundbreaking “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the entire family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom. Along with themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe™ and shopping at the 1-UP Factory™ retail store, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be an inspiring, game-changing addition to the world-famous theme park.

From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Their journey begins as they enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will sweep guests into the 360-degree world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach where they will become an integral part of their exhilarating universe. Plus, with purchase of a Power-Up Band™ – wearable, interactive wristbands – guests will be able to deepen their interactions across the land.

With how cool the land looks at Universal Studios Japan, we could not be more excited for Super Nintendo World to make its way to the U.S. suite of Universal Studios theme parks. However, Super Nintendo World will not just be limited to the West Coast, as Universal’s Epic Universe will also contain Nintendo-themed rides and experiences when it opens in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than that there will be a Super Nintendo World. While no official rides have been confirmed, the expectation is that we’ll see a Mario Kart-themed ride and something related to Donkey Kong in this world.

Are you excited?