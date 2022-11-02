Universal Studios might have a different system in place in the near future.

There are several Universal Studios theme parks all across the world, including Universal Orlando Resort which houses Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with a third theme park, Epic Universe, on the way, but it all started across the nation in California with Universal Studios Hollywood.

Though the theme park is smaller, there are still many beloved attractions to enjoy and one of the most exciting developments for the theme park is the opening of Super Nintendo World, which is set for early 2023.

However, it seems that Guests wanting to enjoy Super Nintendo World might have to go through a Reservation system to do so.

According to the fine print on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Annual Passes, we can see that one of the perks listed for the Platinum Annual Pass is “one-time (per day after 3pm) reservation-free entry into Super Nintendo World (opening early 2023) when reservations are required to enter the land.”

This would indicate that Universal is expecting to use a reservation system of some sort for those wanting to enjoy the land.

Theme Park Tribune noted in a report that Universal Studios Japan used a “time-entry” reservation system when Super Nintendo World opened at its theme park back in 2021. Universal Orlando Resort also previously used a ticket system when Diagon Alley opened.

“A timed entry system was used at Universal Studios Japan when its Super Nintendo World opened in 2021. Other Universal parks also limited access to lands when they debuted to prevent overcrowding. Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida once used a ticket system with one-hour return windows when the land reached capacity, and Hollywood used a similar system on busier days when its own Wizarding World area, Hogsmeade, opened in 2016.”

The exact specifications on what the reservation system will be like have not been announced, but we should be expecting some clarity soon with Super Nintendo World set to open in just a matter of months.

In addition, this reservation system may give us an indication on how things might be handled at Epic Universe when the theme park opens in 2025 over in Universal Orlando, but all this remains to be seen.

More On Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood includes a full-day, movie-based theme park and Studio Tour. As a leading global entertainment destination, Universal Studios Hollywood delivers highly themed immersive lands that translate to real-life interpretations of iconic movie and television shows. Attractions include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter which features a bustling Hogsmeade village and such critically-acclaimed rides as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff”, the new mega attraction Jurassic World—The Ride featuring the spectacularly realistic Indominus rex dinosaur, and the all-new ride The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! Other immersive lands include Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land as well as Springfield, hometown of America’s favorite TV family, located adjacent to the award-winning The Simpsons Ride and DreamWorks Theatre featuring Kung Fu Panda Adventure.

The world-renowned Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction, inviting guests behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest and busiest movie and television production studio where they can also experience such thrill rides as Fast & Furious—Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D. Universal CityWalk, located adjacent to the theme park, features such popular restaurants as VIVO Italian Kitchen, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, NBC Sports Grill & Bar and Voodoo Doughnut, along with dynamic shopping and entertainment options, including Universal Cinema, featuring deluxe recliner seating in screening room quality theatres.

