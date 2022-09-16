Universal Studios Hollywood has proven its supremacy once more, leaving its Orlando counterpart in the dust.

The original Universal Studios theme park in California recently shocked Guests by closing a popular attraction for what seemed to be an indefinite refurbishment at first but impressed parkgoers even more with the express works that took place at the Park, as the attraction is now open and operational, with a decent wait time if we may add.

Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride closed earlier this week at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lower Lot, with signs posted outside the attraction stating that the ride would be closed for refurbishment without mentioning any dates. The Park’s website listed the attraction under its “Temporary Attraction Closures” but didn’t state a period either, and when Inside the Magic reached out to Universal Studios Hollywood for a statement, the Park commented that they didn’t initially have an exact return date for the Revenge of the Mummy attraction.

However, the initially “indefinite” refurbishment lasted less than a week at the California theme park, with Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride welcoming Guests into the attraction inspired by The Mummy (1999) once again. As of this article’s publishing, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Calendar and Hours lists no attractions under the Park’s “Temporary Attraction Closures,” and the attraction’s site no longer states it to be “temporarily unavailable,” meaning Guests can now venture into the thrilling ride again.

While Universal Studios Hollywood did not state the reason for this refurbishment, the attraction most likely went under scheduled maintenance, which would explain the speedy work at the California theme park.

It is hard to compare this week-long closure with its Orlando counterpart, where Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida was closed for nearly eight months before having a soft reopening a few weeks ago. In fact, Universal Orlando Resort still lists the attraction as temporarily closed on its official website by this article’s publishing.

While Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have many things in common, there are several attractions, details, experiences, and even whole Parks — since Universal Orlando Resort is home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay — that make fans root for one Park or the other when planning their vacations.

Both Resorts are constantly trying to expand and improve to provide Guests with the best experience. Proof of this is Universal Studios Hollywood showing significant progress in constructing Super Nintendo World, a highly immersive new land opening at the California theme park in early 2023. Meanwhile, Universal Orlando Resort continues the construction of Universal’s Epic Universe, an all-new theme park that promises so much to see and do once it opens in 2025.

Regardless of the constant competition, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort remain fan-favorite destinations, and we can’t wait to revisit them soon.

