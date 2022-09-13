Universal Studios has indefinitely closed yet another fan-favorite attraction, leaving fans concerned about their upcoming trips.

Universal Parks have been the target of constant inquiries from fans concerned about the timeline for several attractions’ availability throughout this year. From the shocking closure of the troubled attraction Poseidon’s Fury in Universal’s Islands of Adventure to the rescheduled refurbishment of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, both at Universal Orlando Resort, fans have lately feared for the different ride closures that may be in place during their visit to the Orlando theme park.

However, Universal fans on the east coast are not the only ones affected by these closures. Universal Studios Hollywood parkgoers were recently blown away by the news of another fan-favorite attraction closing its doors indefinitely.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood could recently see the popular attraction Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride close its doors. Signs posted by Team Members outside the attraction state that the attraction “is currently closed for refurbishment,” though no dates are stated regarding this refurbishment’s timeline.

When visiting Universal Studios Hollywood’s website, the Park’s Calendar and Hours page lists Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride under Universal’s “Temporary Attraction Closures” but doesn’t state an estimated reopening date for the attraction or a possible timeline for the unexpected refurbishment.

Inside the Magic reached out to Universal Studios Hollywood for a statement on this refurbishment’s timeline, but as of the publication of this article, no response had been received. Inside the Magic will update you as more information is released.

With the ongoing refurbishment of Revenge of the Mummy, which has been closed for nearly eight months, remaining one of the most discussed topics in the Orlando theme park, it is understandable for California parkgoers to be concerned about this new closure. Despite the Universal Studios Florida attraction currently running technical rehearsals, allowing Guests to intermittently experience this ride for the first time since January 7, 2022, Revenge of the Mummy has not yet received an official reopening day. By the time of this article’s publishing, Universal Orlando Resort’s website still lists Revenge of the Mummy as a temporarily closed attraction.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s website describes Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride as follows:

Plunge High Speed Into Total Darkness