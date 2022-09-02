Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation.

However, the Parks will soon see a popular attraction shutting down again after being operational for barely a few months, following a multi-year closure.

Poseidon’s Fury reopened its doors at Universal’s Islands of adventure following over two years of closure earlier this year, after a series of delays and complications. This highly anticipated reopening had fans thrilled, causing the attraction to often have hour-long wait times.

However, Poseidon’s Fury will once again close its doors later this month. Universal hasn’t stated the reason for this closure but seeing the attraction shutting down again for any period after its lengthy refurbishment is shocking.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official website states that Poseidon’s Fury is scheduled for a temporary closure from September 12 to 14, 2022. Again, the reason for this closure has not been specified, but based on the short period the attraction will be unavailable, it is most likely due to scheduled maintenance work, or so we hope. Universal also states that One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish is scheduled to close from October 24 to 26, 2022.

This information is available as of the publication of this article, September 2, and could be updated by Universal at any time, extending or rescheduling these closures. We strongly advise our readers to double-check Universal’s official theme park hours & CityWalk hours to ensure they have the latest information when planning their trip.

On the subject of attraction closures, Guests have recently been able to experience a highly anticipated soft reopening of Return of the Mummy after nearly eight months of closure. However, there is still no official reopening date for this beloved attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as soon as Universal releases more official information.

More on Poseidon’s Fury

Poseidon’s Fury is scheduled to close again from September 12 to 14, 2022, at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Universal describes this attraction as follows:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure. Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

