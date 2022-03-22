Universal Attraction Remains Broken, Fails To Open Yet Again After Extended Closure

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the brand new VelociCoaster. However, the Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure has remained quite abandoned for a while with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years. The attraction opened back up a few days ago but since its initial reopening, the attraction has experienced prolonged difficulties.

As we reported yesterday, Poseidon’s Fury failed to open with the rest of the Park at Universal Studios Orlando and the same can be said for today. It is unknown why the attraction is experiencing issues or failed to open. The fact that the attraction has remained closed for two days in a row does raise the question of what happened during the extended closure that the attraction went through.

Universal Orlando describes the attraction like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida has seen several closures as of late, with both Poseidon’s Fury closing down and The Mummy ride closing for a refurbishment, with the latter still closed. One of the biggest stories of the past few months has been the permanent closure of Shrek 4-D, a beloved theater-based attraction centered around the Shrek film series and characters. The attraction closed for good a few weeks ago and some Universal fans still can’t get over it.

We hope that Poseidon’s Fury will return in full working order soon.

What do you think about this Universal attraction? Let us know in the comments below.

