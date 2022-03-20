Universal Attraction Suffers After Multi-Year Closure, Remains Broken

Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most popular theme park locations in Florida. Located only minutes from Walt Disney World, Universal can often attract any Guests who is looking to explore the Orlando theme parks while on vacation. At the moment, Universal Orlando Resort is comprised of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. Lately, however, there have been a lot of changes at the theme parks.

Shrek 4-D recently closed forever at Universal Studios Florida, leaving Guests wondering what would take the place of the beloved DreamWorks IP. Although we do not know what will come of the building, we have seen permits that speculate this may turn into a moving walkway attraction. Universal has also heavily hinted at a Minions theme, which could be a rouse or the truth. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem is already at the Park’s entrance, so it would be quite the choice to use so much of one IP at the front of their signature Park.

At Islands of Adventure, we have seen a lot more Jurassic World come into the Jurassic Park section of the Park with the addition of VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent, one of the lands in the Park, has remained quite abandoned for a while with Poseidon’s Fury shut down with refurbishments and the permanent closure of The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad™ Stunt Show. Universal opened a Hallows Eve Boutique in the Lost Continent, but other than the shops and delicious restaurant Mythos, there has been nothing in the land to enjoy. Until today.

The entire island has basically served as a buffer between the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Hogsmeade and Seuss Landing for the past two years. After all this time, however, Poseidon’s Fury is back in action! On March 14, the walkthrough attraction reopened to the public without any changes. Many were excited, but it seems that the rides reopening may be short-lived.

Poseidon’s Fury is currently down and is expected to remain that way throughout the day. With the large influx of Guests in the theme parks at the moment, this is a big downfall for Universal, as the ride has the ability to pull in a lot of Guests and disperse the wait times in a more manageable way. Luckily, the ride doesn’t seem to expect a very lengthy closure, and today will hopefully be the only victim of Poseidon’s Fury’s closure.

Universal Orlando describes the attraction like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Are you happy to see Poseidon’s Fury return to Universal?

