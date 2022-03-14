Universal Finally Reopens “Lost” Attraction After Multiple Years Closed

It’s a classic experience’s return that has been years in the making.

It’s been more than two years since Guests at Universal Orlando Resort have been able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Poseidon’s Fury, located in the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As a matter of fact, the entire island has basically served as a buffer between the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Hogsmeade and Seuss Landing for the past two years. The theater where the Eighth Voyage of Sindbad used to take place has essentially turned into an overflow line queue for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal opened a Hallows Eve Boutique in the Lost Continent, but other than the shops and delicious restaurant Mythos, there has been nothing in the land to enjoy. Until today.

We previously reported that the construction walls had been removed this morning at Poseidon’s Fury and, now, we are pleased to report that the attraction is now open!

Universal Orlando describes the attraction like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

Now, with Poseidon’s Fury reopened, the next two Universal Orlando attractions to return from refurbishment will be Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges and then Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida. Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges closed in February for scheduled maintenance and is expected to reopen later this week. Revenge of the Mummy closed in January and is undergoing an extensive refurbishment that will see the attraction closed until late summer 2022.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. You can experience Diagon Alley and venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

