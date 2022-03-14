Universal May Reopen Beloved Attraction This Week After 2 Years of Closure

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of refurbishing several attractions.

At Universal Studios Florida, the popular dark-coaster Revenge of the Mummy is currently closed for refurbishments. The attraction is not set to reopen until late summer 2022. Shrek 4-D recently closed permanently and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is allegedly set to take over the area.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure has seen all three water rides– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges– close for scheduled maintenance, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges is still currently closed. The Caro-Seuss-el is currently closed for an indefinite period of time as it undergoes major refurbishments, as well.

Perhaps the attraction that has received the most attention lately, however, is Poseidon’s Fury.

Poseidon’s Fury has been closed now for more than two years and the popular walk-through attraction located in the Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure has seen visible construction finished up.

As a matter of fact, we have good news to report.

Universal Orlando has taken down the construction walls to Poseidon’s Fury and Guests are now able to walk through the outdoor courtyard in front of the attraction.

Twitter account @insideuniversal said:

The walls are down at Poseidon’s Fury! The temple is close to reopening! @UniversalORL

The walls are down at Poseidon’s Fury! The temple is close to reopening! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/oTnYC7TiqE — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) March 14, 2022

While Universal has not confirmed when the attraction will reopen, there are rumors swirling on social media that it could open as soon as this week. With the walls now down and Team Members already hired, it certainly will be open sooner than later.

Universal Orlando describes the attraction like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

Universal Orlando Resort is still full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. You can experience Diagon Alley and venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

Are you planning to visit Universal Orlando Resort soon? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’ where you can experience rides like ‘Harry Potter’ and the Escape from Gringotts and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?