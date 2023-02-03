VIDEO: Guest Runs Onto Moving Disney Parade Vehicle, No One Stops Her

Ask anyone who has ever been to the Disney Parks: Disneyland Parades are unmatched! From Magic Happens to the Main Street Electrical Parade to special Christmas and Halloween offerings, Guests can enjoy cavalcades of Disney characters throughout the day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Naturally, Disneyland Resort parades draw crowds. While Disney Cast Members do their best to ensure the safety of performers and Guests, it’s nearly impossible to constantly police thousands of people on a packed Disney Park street.

In a shocking new video posted to TikTok by @smolbobasaurx3 (originally from an Instagram live by @jozjo16), a Disney Guest dangerously runs into a Lunar New Year parade at Disney California Adventure and climbs onto a float next to a costumed Disney character:

The woman, carrying a Disney Parks shopping bag, climbed onto the moving float and stood next to a flabbergasted Goofy. She waved and blew kisses at the crowd before running off so quickly that she wasn’t apprehended, at least on camera. After she left, Goofy appeared confused and shrugged the incident off before continuing to greet watching Guests.

It’s unknown if the Guest was corrected after she climbed off the float, but suffice it to say we don’t recommend following suit. The parade float operators may not be able to see you, and you could be injured.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind in the past year. In September, an unsupervised child climbed onto a moving parade float at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Cast Members stopped the parade to get the child down.

In December, a Tokyo Disney Resort Guest was tackled after running into a parade with the intent to get attention from female performers. He was later arrested.

Have you ever seen a Guest go into a restricted area at the Disney Parks?