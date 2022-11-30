Highly Anticipated Disney Parade Finally Gets Official Return Date!

A long-awaited Disney parade finally received an official debut date, bringing magic to all the dreamers visiting Disneyland Park in 2023.

“Calling all dreamers!” said Disney when sharing the exciting news of a highly anticipated parade finally returning to Disneyland Resort after its original debut was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and forced closure of the California theme park.

The “Magic Happens” parade debuted initially on February 28, 2020, at Disneyland Park, being the first daytime parade at Disneyland in over a decade, which makes it clear to see why so many fans were excited to witness its magical debut. Unfortunately, as the COVID pandemic hit America and Disneyland Resort was forced to shut its gates, “Magic Happens” was shelved even after the California theme park reopened in 2021.

Disney officials remained silent about the fate of this mesmerizing parade until Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro finally announced the return of the “Magic Happens” parade to Disneyland Park during this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California, commenting the parade would return in 2023, without mentioning an official date. However, Disney Parks finally shared the official return date for the long-awaited parade.

The “Magic Happens” parade will finally return to Disneyland Park on February 24, 2023, bringing some of the most magical moments from fan-favorite Disney stories to life, including Frozen, Moana, Sleeping Beauty, Coco, The Sword in the Stone, and many more!

This exciting announcement was shared by Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) on Twitter with a video of the long-awaited parade, which you can see below.

Calling all dreamers! The “Magic Happens” parade will return to @Disneyland on Feb. 24, 2023! This sensational daytime parade had a limited debut in 2020, so we can’t wait for you to see this unforgettable spectacle that celebrates magical moments from favorite Disney stories!

The return of “Magic Happens” will be part of the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort, which will bring platinum decorations, brand-new entertainment offerings, and even a new attraction to the Southern California theme park. You can click here to read more about the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort.

Are you excited about the return of the “Magic Happens” parade to Disneyland Park? Will you be at the Park to enjoy it? Let us know in the comments below!