Disneyland Parade Float Door Swings Open, Cast Member Exposed

The Main Street Electrical Parade returned to Disneyland Park on April 22, 2022. The magical, dazzling parade has changed over the years but remains a beloved part of the Disney Parks experience.
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy lead the parade on their iconic, enchanting train, getting Guests of all ages excited for the light-filled spectacle they’re about to experience.
Unfortunately, like any Disney Park performance, technical errors can happen. Such was the case last night with one of the classic light-up characters, the bumblebee. The mishap was caught on a YouTube Livestream by Theme Park Steve:
No one was injured by the swinging door, but it turns the corner before the video can catch if the Cast Member swung the door shut.
This isn’t the first incident of its kind. During the Parade’s premiere performance earlier this year, the nerd turtle float’s door swung open and nearly hit watching Guests. Thankfully, the Cast Member inside was able to pull the door shut.
More on the Main Street Electrical Parade
The Main Street Electrical Parade has performed at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Updated versions of the parade have also been performed at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland! From Disney:
Watch over a half million lights sparkle as this spectacular pageant comes home for its 50th anniversary of nighttime magic and imagination!
Lighting Up the Night
Led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy—the Main Street Electrical Parade fills the street with iconic music, sparkling displays and fantastic floats depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, along with charming and whimsical Elliot the Dragon from Disney’s classic Pete’s Dragon.
New to the parade for its 50th anniversary is a magnificent grand finale float that celebrates the theme of togetherness, reflected in a design that brings together characters and moments from more than a dozen beloved Disney and Pixar stories. These stylized scenes—interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound—bring to light classic and contemporary favorites such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Mulan and more. Inspired by both the design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale float is one of the longest and grandest in the parade’s 50-year history!
Over the past 50 years, generations of Guests have gathered to bask in the magical glow of this pageant. Be sure to catch it! The Main Street Electrical Parade will be available for a limited time at Disneyland Park.
