Goofy Quickly Escorted From Electrical Parade Float

Goofy is just one of more than a dozen characters that light up the night as part of Disneyland Resort’s Main Street Electrical Parade. The magical, dazzling parade has changed over the years but is a beloved part of the Disneyland Park experience.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy lead the parade on their iconic, enchanting train, getting Guests of all ages excited for the light-filled spectacle they’re about to experience.

On Wednesday night, a Disneyland Resort Guest live-streamed the Main Street Electrical Parade to Disney Park fans at home. One of those fans noticed that Goofy was taken off the train and walked by Cast Members. Reddit user u/Sarasauruvusrex asked if any other Disney Guests saw the event:

Did Goofy injure himself? Saw on a live stream of the electrical parade tonight that cast members had to hold him up and walk with him during the parade? Looked like they were escorting him out, except they were still marching along the parade route while they held on to him tight just in front of the starting train which stopped and waited for him for awhile…. He was dancing as much he could while they went?

One Disneyland Park fan, u/pdlbean, noted that if Goofy were injured, Cast Members would typically escort him backstage and not continue walking with him down the parade route.

“Apparently he was on the train at first, the stopped it and got him off and then walked him off. Hopefully he was okay,” u/Sarasauruvusrex responded.

Another Disneyland Resort fan, u/jtmachuca, also watched the Livestream and wondered if Goofy’s quick exit was due to a costuming issue:

Just saw the footage. I wonder if something was wrong with the head because Goofy looked shorter.

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented on any Cast Member injuries during Wednesday’s Main Street Electrical Parade performance.

More on the Main Street Electrical Parade

The Main Street Electrical Parade returned to Disneyland Park on April 22 with all-new and reimagined floats. From Disney:

Watch over a half million lights sparkle as this spectacular pageant comes home for its 50th anniversary of nighttime magic and imagination! Lighting Up the Night

Led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy—the Main Street Electrical Parade fills the street with iconic music, sparkling displays and fantastic floats depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, along with charming and whimsical Elliot the Dragon from Disney’s classic Pete’s Dragon. New to the parade for its 50th anniversary is a magnificent grand finale float that celebrates the theme of togetherness, reflected in a design that brings together characters and moments from more than a dozen beloved Disney and Pixar stories. These stylized scenes—interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound—bring to light classic and contemporary favorites such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Mulan and more. Inspired by both the design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale float is one of the longest and grandest in the parade’s 50-year history! Over the past 50 years, generations of Guests have gathered to bask in the magical glow of this pageant. Be sure to catch it! The Main Street Electrical Parade will be available for a limited time at Disneyland Park.

Have you caught the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Park? Share your experience with us in the comments.