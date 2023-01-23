Disney Character Gives Emergency Signal, Removed From Parade

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Cinderella, Winnie the Pooh, and many more Disney Characters are seen every day at Disney Parks.

Disney characters are one of the main reasons Guests travel to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests visiting Disneyland can enjoy attractions, shows, character meet and greets, iconic snacks, and many more enjoyable moments.

Disneyland is home to two different theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Each Disney Park is different, with attractions and different lands for Guests to enjoy and make memories that last a lifetime.

One popular moment that Guests can enjoy each Holiday season in Disneyland is the Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland Park.

Disney describes this parade as:

“Beloved Disney Characters joining Santa Claus for a merry musical celebration down Main Street, U.S.A.” Guests who enjoy the parade can view prancing reindeer, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more, A Christmas Fantasy Parade brings the most magical time of year to Disneyland Park! Some of the highlights of the parade is Mickey and Minnie work with Chip ‘n Dale to organize an avalanche of letters to Santa, Anna, Elsa and Olaf bid you a warm winter welcome from their fantastic Frozen realm, Woody and Buzz give a playful wave from atop giant wooden building blocks, The Disney Princesses dance at the Candlelight Ball. Also in the grand finale, wave hello to Santa Claus himself. It’s a Christmas fantasy you’ll never forget!”

One TikTok recently surfaced showing Minnie Mouse being removed from the parade. She was only gone for a few moments, but she signaled for her handler, and they walked off from the parade arm and arm.

This isn’t the first time that a Disney character has had to be removed from a parade. Luckily, whatever the issue was, the character was able to be helped and rejoined the parade.

