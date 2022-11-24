Celebration Returning to Disney Soon

The holidays are an exciting time at the Disneyland Resort- there is so much to see and do! But after the Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and other holiday celebrations at the Parks, there is another exciting holiday right around the corner.

Disney announced the return of the Lunar New Year celebration to Disney California Adventure next year! From January 20 to February 15, 2023, Guests can experience this tribute to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures to welcome in the new year.

In 2023, California Adventure will be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. This is according to the Chinese zodiac calendar, which helps cultivate the holidays, foods, and traditions throughout Asian communities worldwide.

The rabbit symbolizes luck and is significant to Chinese culture, as the rabbit tends to wait for the perfect timing and then bounds into action at just the right moment. In addition to the Chinese zodiac calendar, the Park will also recognize the Vietnamese zodiac calendar, in which 2023 is the Year of the Cat.

During this celebration, Guests can find various characters around the Park in festive outfits, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as Mulan and Mushu from the Disney animated film Mulan. These characters can be found at Paradise Gardens. Guests can also spot Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon under a forest canopy at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

There will also be several shows and entertainment Guests can enjoy, including Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, which is a performance that will take the parade route from Paradise Gardens through Hollywood Land. This procession highlights family, friends, and fortune for the new year and will feature Mulan and Mushu as well as include several different parade performers.

Another show that Guests can enjoy is Hurry Home- Lunar New Year Celebration, a water show before World of Color that depicts the story of a lantern’s journey to reuniting with its family to celebrate the new year, good luck, and fortune.

Besides all these exciting events, Guests can also find some delicious themed food to celebrate the Lunar New Year. In fact, there are two new marketplace booths that will arrive: Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love. These two booths will accompany the returning ones, which include Longevity Noodle Co., Lucky 8 Lantern, Red Spice Traders, and Prosperity Bao & Buns. There are also more treats and festival items that can be found at Paradise Garden Grill and Lucky Fortune Cookery.

Similar to this season’s Festival of Holidays event, Guests can also purchase the Sip and Savor pass to choose from six various food and non-alcoholic beverages from some of the marketplaces and dining locations at the Park.

Throughout the Lunar New Year celebration, Guests can find other means of fun for the whole family, including crafts, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations, as well as the Lucky Wishes Wall, where Guests can write messages of their hopes for the year ahead. For more information, be sure to visit the Disneyland Resort website.

Will you be attending next year’s Lunar New Year celebration? Tell us below!