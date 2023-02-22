Giant Hole Fixed on Classic Universal Studios Ride

Following some serious storm damage, one infamous attraction at Universal Studios has seemingly been fixed.

Even though Walt Disney World may be just a few miles apart, the Universal Orlando Resort is stiff competition for “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” The Resort offers dozens of incredible rides and attractions that Guests will not want to miss. From the thrilling Jurassic World VelociCoaster to the wide array of experiences found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests are in for a great time at the Orlando, Florida Resort.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is another fantastic ride found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Over the last few decades, the attraction has become a fan-favorite among Guests and also harkens back to a different time of Universal Orlando rides, some of which have closed over the years, like Kongfrontation and Jaws.

The ride isn’t themed to one specific Jurassic Park film but rather takes Guests straight into their own Jurassic Park adventure. Unfortunately, this ride is unavailable for Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort at this time, as the attraction is undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

Jurassic Park River Adventure closed back in January and will remain closed until later this month. During this time, Universal will fix issues that need addressing as well as possibly retouch the animatronics and set pieces.

The attraction was also damaged during Hurricane Ian, with sections of the ride’s show building being punctured and left exposed. Universal has been hard at work on fixing the building, as you can see below:

Arrows indicate where the Jurassic River Adventure show building has been repaired. Recently painted. The exterior was torn open here by Hurricane Ian.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster was also damaged during the hurricane along with several other rides and attractions.

