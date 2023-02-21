Disney Thrill Ride Shut Down For Months, Reopening Date Unknown

One of the most popular rides at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has closed for a long time.

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Guests are in for a magical time no matter which Park they visit. From Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests are sure to find some incredible experiences.

Of course, ride closures are something every theme park fan needs to be used to, and unfortunately, one of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides has closed for refurbishment.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has shut down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This closure officially started on February 21, 2023, and will continue until this summer. As of publishing this article, there is no reopening date for the attraction.

We knew this closure was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less sad.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios houses some of the most thrilling rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster being one of the faster rides at the entire Resort.

