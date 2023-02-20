Iconic Disney Roller Coaster Shutting Down For Indefinite Amount of Time

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Guests riding on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland

Credit: Disney

The Disnyeland Resort is filled to the brim with classic and iconic attractions and experiences. From the spooky Haunted Mansion to the thrilling Space Mountain, Guests are in for a lot of fun no matter what they choose to do. However, if Guests want to ride “The wildest ride in the wildness,” they better not miss Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

big thunder mountain disneyland
Credit: Disney

Related: Classic Disney Ride Sitting Empty During Indefinite Closure

Unfortunately, this classic Disney coaster will not be open for much longer, as Inside the Magic has just learned it will be closing for a refurbishment.

The closure will start on April 3, 2023, and continue indefinitely. The Disneyland calendar only goes through April 3, leaving us in the dark on when to expect the ride to open.

concept art for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort's Toontown
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Related: Disney World Keeps Controversial Service at Record-High Price

Of course, Guests can enjoy the rest of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in the meantime. There are so many adventures awaiting Guests at both Parks, especially with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway being added to Mickey’s Toontown.

This high-tech trackless dark ride combines a ton of elements into an immersive experience. The ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing The Great Movie Ride, and has been a big hit ever since. We also just learned when the massive overhaul of Disneyland’s Pacific Wharf would be complete, with the entire area transforming into San Fransokyo, a city from Disney’s Big Her 6 (2014).

TRON Lightcycles moving through the Upload Conduit
Credit: Disney

Related: Universal Now Allows Guests to Pay $90 to Skip Line For Popular Ride

Back at Walt Disney World, the Magic Kingdom is about to welcome a brand-new ride of its own.

Officially called TRON Lightcycle/Run, this futuristic roller coaster is sure to impress everything who rides. The new ride can be found right next to Disney’s classic Space Mountain as well as the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more updates and stories like this one!

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!