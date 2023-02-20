Iconic Disney Roller Coaster Shutting Down For Indefinite Amount of Time

The Disnyeland Resort is filled to the brim with classic and iconic attractions and experiences. From the spooky Haunted Mansion to the thrilling Space Mountain, Guests are in for a lot of fun no matter what they choose to do. However, if Guests want to ride “The wildest ride in the wildness,” they better not miss Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Unfortunately, this classic Disney coaster will not be open for much longer, as Inside the Magic has just learned it will be closing for a refurbishment.

The closure will start on April 3, 2023, and continue indefinitely. The Disneyland calendar only goes through April 3, leaving us in the dark on when to expect the ride to open.

Of course, Guests can enjoy the rest of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in the meantime. There are so many adventures awaiting Guests at both Parks, especially with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway being added to Mickey’s Toontown.

This high-tech trackless dark ride combines a ton of elements into an immersive experience. The ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing The Great Movie Ride, and has been a big hit ever since. We also just learned when the massive overhaul of Disneyland’s Pacific Wharf would be complete, with the entire area transforming into San Fransokyo, a city from Disney’s Big Her 6 (2014).

Back at Walt Disney World, the Magic Kingdom is about to welcome a brand-new ride of its own.

Officially called TRON Lightcycle/Run, this futuristic roller coaster is sure to impress everything who rides. The new ride can be found right next to Disney’s classic Space Mountain as well as the Walt Disney World Railroad.

