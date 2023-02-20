Classic Disney Ride Sitting Empty During Indefinite Closure

A beloved Disney Park attraction is still closed indefinitely, with new photos revealing work being done to the ride.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their rides, attractions, and live entertainment options. The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, both house some of the most beloved theme park attractions in the world, like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and of course, “it’s a small world.”

The reputation of this classic boat ride precedes it, with Guests either loving it or hating it. The ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris; and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, it’s encountered some trouble at one Disney Resort.

The version of “it’s a small world” closed at Disneyland Paris on November 29, 2021, and has remained closed since. Disney gave vague timeframes of when we can expect the ride to return, but each came and went with no “it’s a small world” to show for it.

Over the last few years, we have seen crews work continuously on the attraction. The refurbishment entails major work on the outside of the attraction as well as updates on the inside. You can see a few photos of the construction down below, shared by Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks):

[Aerial Views] ✈️ It's a small world & #DisneylandPark – February 18th, 2023 ➡️ A white tent has appeared there, it will shelters the globe enabling "weather proof" refurbishment works to be performed🚧

➡️ Crowded Saturday in the park 👍🏻 📸: https://t.co/38X4q0tpkG pic.twitter.com/CzUucddrq0 — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) February 19, 2023

You can see the ride building at the front of the photo. Construction walls can be seen at the entrance of the ride’s queue, as well as a new white tent.

While sad, Guests have a lot to enjoy when visiting Disneyland Paris. The most notable addition to the Resort came in the form of Avengers Campus, which is very similar to the version that opened at Disney California Adventure. Here, Guests can live out their own Marvel stories alongside characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Loki.

