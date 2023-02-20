Disney World Keeps Controversial Service at Record-High Price

Disney’s controversial paid service has maintained its all-time high price point, forcing Guests to pay a premium.

President’s Day Weekend has proven to be incredibly popular for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Thousands of Guests fled to the sunshine state over the weekend to experience a vacation at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” One of the biggest indicators of the crowd level at the Resort was the fact that two of the four theme parks were at capacity.

Both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios hit their Guest limit for several days, with Guests unable to make any further reservations to the Parks.

Another indicator of crowd levels at Walt Disney World is Disney Genie+ prices. Disney Genie is a free service, but for an additional charge, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+, which allows them more options. The price for Genie+ ranges from day-to-day and depends on how busy the Parks are. Unfortunately, with how crowded Disney World is, Guests are stuck paying a significant premium.

Days ago, Inside the Magic reported on Disney Genie+ reaching $29 per Guest, the highest it’s ever been. Well, after selling out entirely over the weekend, Disney Genie+ is still priced at $29 per Guest.

Disney Genie+ is also offered at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with the highest recorded price reaching $30 per Guest.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom are both booked solid on Monday, with Magic Kingdom also being unavailable on Tuesday. This makes sense as both Parks feature the most-popular rides and attractions at the Resort, like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Tower of Terror, and the entirety of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

