“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is about to be packed with Guests, with several dates now completely sold-out.

While there’ plenty of limited-time holiday fun to be had, there’s never a better time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts than when you’re ready to go. No matter what time of year you plan on visiting, a Walt Disney World or Disneyland vacation is always magical.

However, certain points may be more crowded than others, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is about to be packed.

Last week, Inside the Magic reported on how Magic Kingdom had hit capacity ahead of President’s Day Weekend. Disney’s Hollyoow Studios also filled, indicating a massive wave of Guests are about to hit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Reservations are still contuing to “sell-out,” with multiple Parks at capacity for the next five days.

We took a ook at the Walt Disney World reservation calender and noticed that both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are at capacity from February 19 through the 22, with Magic Kingdon also being unabvailabe on the February 23.

This makes sense when cosnidering all of the most popular rides, and attractions at Walt Disney World can be found at Fantasyland or Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom or in Star Wars: Gaqlaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this year? What’s your favorite ride at Disney World?