Super Nintendo World is OPEN at Universal Studios Hollywood

in Universal Studios Hollywood

Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach at the entrance of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood

Credit: Universal

The newest land at Universal Studios Hollywood is officially open! It’s time for Guests to head down the pipe and visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Guests walking into Super Nintendo World
Credit: @Hubert_Wong2 on Twitter

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is the latest land to come to Universal Studios Hollywood, and it invites Guests to join Mario, Luigi, Peach, and all of their friends in the Mushroom Kingdom. The land features incredibly immersive theming, including an interactive, game-based adventure where you defeat enemies and collect coins throughout the area. The land also contains the new E-ticket attraction Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, in which Guests board their own Kart and race through familiar tracks and circuits to win the Golden Cup.

Today marked the first official day of the land’s operation, and guests flocked to be the first ones to enter the Mushroom Kingdom.

Several Guest reports state that the land is not nearly as crowded as anticipated. The parking garages at Universal Studios Hollywood opened at 4:00 a.m. this morning and allowed guests to begin queuing, but about a half hour after opening, the line for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge stood at about 60 minutes, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood app.

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, new immersive attraction at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood
Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

The rest of the park seems relatively calm, with popular attractions like Revenge of the Mummy and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey clocking in at 10-15 minute waits. The land is first come, first serve as of this morning and will move to a Virtual Line when the land hits capacity.

The opening kicked off with a celebration featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who also spoke at a Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday night. Shortly after, the first guests were admitted to officially experience this new land for the first time – technically, that is, since Team Member, media, and Passholder previews have already occurred.

Be sure to stay tuned with Inside the Magic to hear updates about the opening of this brand new land.

