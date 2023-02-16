Universal’s ‘Worst Kept Secret’ Is Unveiled

Last night, Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated their upcoming SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which is slated to open on Friday, February 17. With it, they revealed what they’re calling their “worst kept secret.”

One of Universal’s most ambitious theme park endeavors to date, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD promises to bring the world of Super Mario Bros to life. This highly immersive land utilizes interactive, game-based technology, an E-ticket attraction with brand-new VR tech, expertly themed shopping and dining offerings, meet and greets with your favorite Mario Bros characters, and more.

While Team Member and Annual Passholder previews of the new land are well underway, last night, Universal Studios Hollywood held a special ceremony to celebrate the land’s imminent opening. Members of the press were invited to a special party where they got to sample some of the food and drink offerings, see Mario, Luigi, and Peach in action, and hear from Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts. The event even featured special words from Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. He said, “Thank you for the close partnership that made this land possible and for the shared vision of creating something new, unique, and unprecedented. And to all the Nintendo fans around the world, thank you.”

The event showed off a few of the technical marvels of the land, including watching Mario warp around the land before appearing on stage. However, the biggest announcement of the night was a surprising one, especially considering it seemed like everyone knew it already.

Super Nintendo World is *officially* confirmed for Universal Orlando Resort. Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, made the announcement during the #SuperNintendoWorld event in Hollywood. He acknowledged the news was the “worst kept secret in history.” pic.twitter.com/ldKfV7TJLZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 16, 2023

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be a part of Universal Orlando’s largest expansion yet, Epic Universe. This announcement left many fans scratching their heads, as many were already certain the land would be a part of the park. However, Universal had never officially announced it, leaving all prior discussions about it merely speculation. Other rumored lands of Epic Universe include Universal Classic Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon, and a new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD officially opens tomorrow, February 17. Watch the entire grand opening ceremony below and let us know if you’re planning on visiting this spectacular new land!