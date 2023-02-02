Universal Studios Hollywood continues to gear up for the grand opening of Super Nintendo World — the latest immersive land welcoming Guests at the California theme park later this month — providing access to the expansion for an additional cost.

Nintendo fans are overjoyed with the upcoming opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17. And with the exclusive Pass Member Preview events currently taking place at the California theme park and a soft opening hosted a few weeks ago, Guests can’t wait to explore the world inspired by the Super Mario franchise, even if that means they’ll have to pay extra to enjoy their adventure along with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, and Bowser.

While Universal Studios Hollywood has confirmed that all Guests will have access to Super Nintendo World once the immersive land officially opens — while its capacity allows it — regardless of their ticket type, Universal recently released the option to purchase an Early Access Ticket to experience Super Nintendo World one hour before the theme park opens.

Availability for the Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket is limited. A valid theme park admission ticket for the same date must be purchased separately to ensure access to Universal Studios Hollywood.

As of this article’s publishing, Super Nintendo World Early Access Tickets are available for visits starting February 18 for $25 per ticket, with select dates available for $20. You can click here to purchase your Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket and learn about its availability, terms, and conditions.

In addition, the Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket provides one-time express access to The World-Famous Studio Tour (valid until 11 a.m.).

While Super Nintendo World Early Access Tickets are not necessary to visit the land, having the chance to experience it before the Park opens will surely provide a completely different experience, allowing Guests to experience Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge — a new ride that uses cutting-edge technology to bring Guests into a groundbreaking Mario Kart ride — explore the world of Super Mario, and enjoy the interactive activities available in the land.

Inside the Magic prepared a guide with all you need to know before you visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can click here to check it out and power up before your trip.

More on Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is home to Toadstool Cafe, a fun, innovative dining location where Guests can indulge in fun, tasty dishes crafted by Chef Toad and enjoy the playful scenery of the Mushroom Kingdom from the windows.

And Guests can level up their experience at Super Nintendo World, finding the perfect souvenir at the 1-UP Factory store. From souvenirs to shirts and hoodies, hats, collectibles, and so much more, the 1-UP Factory store is the go-to location for all fans of the Super Mario franchise to find all sorts of items from the Mushroom Kingdom!

More on Super Nintendo World at Universal Parks

While Super Nintendo World will soon open in California, Nintendo fans in Orlando will have to wait a little longer to visit the new themed land, as its opening at Universal’s Epic Universe has been pushed back to 2025. Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe will be home to three attractions inspired by the Mario Bros. franchise. The Mario Kart ride (Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge) will be the anchor attraction of the land, followed by Yoshi’s Adventure (similar to the one at Universal Studios Japan) and a ride inspired by Donkey Kong.

And Universal Studios Japan is home to the first Super Nintendo World, which opened back in 2021. The Japan location of Super Nintendo World is home to two attractions; Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge — similar to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge opening at Universal Studios Hollywood — and Yoshi’s Adventure. Like its California counterpart, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is also home to a restaurant, store, interactive experiences, and a character “Meet-Up.” In addition, Universal Studios Japan is bringing fan-favorite characters from Super Nintendo World on an all-new parade debuting in this year.

Will you buy a Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket for your visit to the new immersive land? Let us know in the comments below!