Universal Studios Hollywood is bracing itself to welcome large crowds in 2023, posting a series of tips and warnings on its website ahead of an exclusive event.

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to thrilling and fun attractions for the whole family. Whether you’re a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, The Simpsons, Despicable Me, the Jurassic Park franchise, Transformers, or The Mummy, Universal Studios Hollywood has something for you!

However, the California theme park is warning its Guests to be prepared for large crowds and long lines during the exclusive Super Nintendo World Pass Member Previews, beginning in January ahead of the grand opening of the immersive new land inspired by the Mario Bros. franchise on February 17, 2023.

These exclusive previews will take place on select dates from January 29 through February 11, 2023, allowing Universal Pass Members to explore Super Nintendo World and all the interactive experiences the new land will be home to ahead of everyone else. However, due to high demand, Universal has posted a series of tips, warnings, and answers to possible questions that may come up during the registration process for these events, as an advance online reservation is required to ensure access to these previews.

Some of the warnings posted by Universal regarding the expected large crowds and high demand is that the Pass Member Preview reservation system may have a slow site performance due to the high volume of Guests looking to get a reservation and that Guests will have to present their valid Annual or Season Pass along with the reservation confirmation email when they check-in for the event.

Universal also advises Pass Members to check in one hour prior to their pre-selected reservation time to ensure they can make the most out of the two-hour reservation window that allows them access to Super Nintendo World. Check-in tables will be located at the Globe Gardens, outside the Park on the pathway between Frankenstein Parking and the Security entrance, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. — for Guests who have reserved the 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. time slot — through 3 p.m.

Universal also states that the previews are “technical rehearsals subject to occasional delay, closure or cancellation,” adding, “In the event of a cancellation, previews will not be rescheduled.”

On the bright side, Guests who manage to snag a reservation to the Super Nintendo World Pass Member Previews are welcome to enjoy the rest of Universal Studios Hollywood anytime during regular Park hours, as blackout dates will not apply with a reservation. Park exit and re-entry at the Front Gate turnstiles will be allowed under each Guest’s responsibility to check in for their reservation.

You can click here to read all the guidelines and tips for the Super Nintendo World Pass Member Previews. Remember that reservations for the preview events go live on January 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Inside the Magic prepared a guide with all you need to know about Super Nintendo World ahead of its opening. You can click here to check it out!

Will you attend the Super Nintendo World Pass Member Previews? Let us know in the comments below!