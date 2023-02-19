Disney Removes Gruesome, Bloody Prop From Classic Attraction

An eagle-eyed Guest spotted a fascinating new addition to one of Disney’s most beloved attractions ever made.

When visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts across the world, one spooky attraction always seems to call to Guests. Sure, Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, and “it’s a small world” are each incredible attractions in their own right, but none compare to the Disney magic found on Haunted Mansion.

This classic Disney dark ride can be found at various DIsney Parks and Resorts, each having its own unique stories, theming, and vignettes.

Of course, the most famous version can be found at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

At the Haunted Mansion, there’s always room for one more happy haunt. Here, Guests can take a seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through a house full of spooky encounters. The ride recently returned from an annual refurbishment as Disney switched it back to the original version of the ride.

During the Halloween season, Disneyland rethemes the ride for its annual holiday overlay featuring characters and scenery from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

Guests have once again been able to experience the original Haunted Mansion experience following this refurbishment, with one Guest noticing a fascinating change.

A photo was taken of this very small change by internet personality and infamous “food influencer” Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte), who shared his findings on Twitter:

I went on the Haunted Mansion early this morning at Disneyland and uhhhh I may have discovered something new- it looks like they added the bat in the birdcage with bones & blood from this old Marc Davis artwork???? That’s what that is right?? (Sorry for grainy dark pic)

I went on the Haunted Mansion early this morning at Disneyland and uhhhh I may have discovered something new- it looks like they added the bat in the birdcage with bones & blood from this old Marc Davis artwork???? That's what that is right?? (Sorry for grainy dark pic) pic.twitter.com/BPBrtBv1S9 — Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) February 15, 2023

As you can see, Disney seemingly took this opportunity to add an original concept piece from Marc Davis to the ride! The art shows a bat in a birdcage surrounded by bones and blood. Disney quite literally dropped this piece of art right into the attraction, with a bat in a birdcage now visible toward the beginning of the ride.

While spooky, this harkens back to the original vision of Haunted Mansion, which would’ve been a lot scarier. However, this installation seems to be temporary, as it has already been removed from the attraction.

This news was revealed by @33_Wonderland on Twitter who shared a photo of the missing bat in the cage:

OMG The Bat is already gone. This was the best shot could get without using the flash. #HauntedMansion #Disneyland

OMG‼️ The Bat is already gone.

OMG‼️ The Bat is already gone.

This was the best shot 👁 could get without using the flash.#HauntedMansion #Disneyland https://t.co/tpGNBAxZML pic.twitter.com/mj8VPIr0ZI — 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland) February 19, 2023

We have no idea why Disney would add this element to the ride only to remove it days later. We hope that it makes return soon as it is an extremely-cool addition to an already-fantasic Disneyland ride.

