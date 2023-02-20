Universal Now Allows Guests to Pay $90 to Skip Line For Popular Ride

Universal has finally added its paid add-on service to one of the most popular roller coasters in the country.

Everyone knows that the biggest obstacle to visiting a theme Park is the crowds. No matter where or when you go, odds are you’ll be waiting in line at some point or another, and places like Disney, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Universal know this.

To help Guests, many theme parks offer an additional pass that Guests can purchase. The Universal Express Pass allows Guests to skip the queue for many popular rides and attractions at Universal Orlando. This paid service helps Guests spend less time in line and more time actually experiencing attractions.

At the Universal Orlando Resort, the Express Pass starts at $89.99, with the unlimited pass starting at $99.99. Guests can also purchase an express pass for Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, which starts at $19.99. In some exciting news, Universal has finally added one of its most impressive rides to this service.

Starting February 20, 2023, Jurassic World VelociCoaster now accepts Express Passes, meaning Guests who purchase the pass now have to spend less time waiting for this incredibly popular roller coaster.

This is good news for fans of the ride, as it consistently sees massive wait times.

Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane was Disney’a answer to Universal’s Expres Pass. Disney Genie is free, but for an additional charge, Guests at Walt Disney World and Disneyland can purchase Genie+, which allows them to make advanced reservations as well as the ability to skip standby lines. Disney Genie+ ranges in price day-to-day, meaning some days, Guests may be getting a deal, and others, well, Guests will be paying an arm and a leg.

