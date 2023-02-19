Disney Halts All Sales of Genie+ as Disney World Reaches Capacity

Disney’s highly-controversial paid service has sold out entirely, marking a first for the Orlando, Florida, Resort.

Amid President’s Day Weekend, Disney Genie+ has sold out entirely at the Walt Disney World Resort. Ths marks the first time ever Disney Genie+ has sold out an become unavailable for Guests to purchase.

Inside the Magic reported on Genie+ hitting its highest price ever over the holiday weekend. Depsite this high price, the service seems ot have been incredibly popular, selling out completely. Both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are at their capacity for the next few days as Guests pout into “The Most Magical Place on Earth” during the holiday weekend.

Disney Genie is a free service offered to all Walt Disney World Guests, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+. This paid service allows Guests other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the standby queues.

This system replaced Disney’s old FastPass system, which was free to all Guests. We are not sure if Genie+ will remain available for long for the next few days, as Walt Disney World is super-full.

As covered by many Disney new outlets, including Inside the Magic, this system has been met with lots of frustration and criticism from new and long-time Disney Guests and fans.

There’s a lot of exciting things drawing Guests into Walt Disney Worl dsta the moment. EPCOT just welcomed its first-ever roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Disney’s Hollywood Studios features Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, of course, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom contains Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Magic Kingdom is about to receive its newest roller coaster as well, with TRON Lightcycle/Run opening this Aprik.

