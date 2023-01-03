Disney World’s Lightning Lane Failing to Work

Walt Disney World Resort is known for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” While many Disney World Guests find this to be true, there are always some who wish Disney would improve on some aspects.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each Disney Park is filled with exciting, magical moments, and iconic attractions.

Disney is famous for Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” Test Track, Mission: SPACE, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Dinosaur, It’s Tough to be a Bug!, and many more beloved attractions.

One Reddit Thread is saying that Lightning Lane is becoming a problem for Guests who do not purchase the add-on service. Guest waited for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for 4 hours and 30 minutes when the wait time was only 1 hour and 50 minutes because Disney Cast Members “kept lettings Lightning Lane go before the regular line,” they said.

“Why selling so much lightning lane, we wait 4h30 for rise of resistance will it was written 150min, only because they let lightning go before us, pls I want fastpass back or just remove those thing,” the Guest said.

If Lightning Lane was being used effectively, the wait times at attractions would remain the same as their posted times, but it seems that Disney World may be selling more Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations than it can handle.

Attractions with Lightning Lane entrances may vary by date, are subject to change or closure, are limited in availability, are not guaranteed, and may not be available at all on the date of visit or at the time you make a selection. Price, terms, and entitlements are subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

